Research: Clean Energy Project Trends Uncertain as Federal Tax Credits Phase Out

The uptick in U.S. clean energy project development has come with a wave of cancellation announcements nationwide. A total of 14 new utility-scale generation and storage projects were announced in June, totaling nearly $3 billion, according to the national, nonpartisan group Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2).

An estimated 1 GW of new capacity would be added, along with bringing 7,500 jobs to the U.S. market. However, E2 highlights in a recent analysis that during the same month, nine similar projects were canceled.

This resulted in the loss of nearly 10,000 projected jobs and 1.8 GW of anticipated capacity, totaling nearly $4 billion in lost investments. These results bring the yearly total to nearly 10 GW of canceled new capacity, 52,000 lost jobs, and $18 billion in lost project investments, surpassing results from abandoned projects in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Despite these setbacks, E2 states that the 82 projects announced so far in 2026 have already surpassed the total jobs, investments and new capacity announced by companies in 2025, showing a slight upward trend.

This surge in new project demand comes as companies push to begin construction efforts ahead of the July 4 phase-out of federal clean energy tax credits. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), wind and solar facilities that previously qualified for credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will lose federal support for projects placed into service after Dec. 31, 2027, unless construction has officially begun by the July 4, 2026, deadline.

However, E2 explains that the pace of new projects remains well below the levels seen in 2022 and 2024, immediately following the passage of federal tax credits. During that time, companies reportedly announced more than 1,000 manufacturing and utility-scale generation and storage projects nationwide.

Since the start of 2025, fewer than 200 new projects have been announced overall, resulting in more than 136,000 lost jobs compared to just over 100,000 announced jobs, E2 revealed.

“The clean energy industry still sees enormous demand for new electricity generation, manufacturing and grid infrastructure,” said E2 Communications Director Michael Timberlake in a statement. “What we’re seeing is not a lack of demand—it’s growing policy obstacles and uncertainty making it harder for businesses to complete projects.”

Timberlake adds that every canceled project means less cheap, clean electricity on the grid and fewer job opportunities, marking a major setback as U.S. energy demand and prices continue to climb.