Eaton Fire Claims Reach Yearly High as SCE Deadline Nears

October saw the highest number of claims submitted this year to Southern California Edison’s Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program, as community members directly impacted by the Eaton Fire continue to evaluate their options for seeking compensation ahead of the Nov. 30, 2026, claim submission deadline. The record month builds on increasing claim activity in recent months. More than 41% of claims have now been submitted through an attorney or authorized representatives.

“It’s encouraging to see more families and businesses turning to the program as they recover and move forward,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, SCE’s parent company. “There is still time to submit a claim before the November 30 deadline, and we encourage eligible community members to explore what compensation may be available to them.”

The program is designed to provide compensation in line with settlement values for similar claims in past wildfire lawsuits, but with a more streamlined approach. As of Oct. 30, 2026:

More than 5,550 claims have been submitted, consisting of nearly 17,000 individuals, trusts and legal entities, with 41% submitted by attorneys or authorized representatives.

More than 3,200 offers have been extended to more than 8,000 claimants, totaling about $1.1 billion. Nearly 80% of offers have been accepted, with more pending. Only about 2% of offers have been declined.

More than 4,450 claimants paid, totaling over $625 million, with many more in process.

Participation in the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program results in a timely, no-commitment offer and still keeps the option open to pursue the longer litigation path if desired, according to the company.

Claims submitted by Nov. 30 will continue to be reviewed and processed afterward, even if validation or preparation of an offer has not been completed. Submitting a claim, receiving an offer and evaluating that offer do not waive a claimant’s rights.

For more information, view the full release on the SCE website.