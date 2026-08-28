Quanta Services, Idaho Power Partner to Assist Communities Fighting Regional Wildfires Along B2H Transmission Route

The Idaho Capital Sun recently highlighted comments from Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz, who warned that firefighting resources are being “stretched thin” across the Western U.S.

“Our longstanding partnership with Idaho Power reflects the value of working together to strengthen and support the communities we serve,” said Karl Studer, president of electric power at Quanta Services. “That partnership positioned our crews and equipment to respond quickly when help was needed.”

Working alongside local community members, Idaho Power reportedly helped clear roadways for fire and emergency crews this month during these wildfire events.

“They showed up with four dozers, water trucks and road blading equipment,” said Angelique Rood, vice president of corporate services and communications at Idaho Power.

Josh B., a rancher whose land sits in the path of the fires, estimated the work by Idaho Power and Quanta Services-owned companies helped protect 10,000 to 15,000 acres.

“Seeing a big organization come in and move that quick to help people out was huge,” he said.

Quanta Services adds that crew members like Brett Beveridge, construction manager with Summit Line Construction, were quick to act on suppressing the fires as a member of the nearby community.

“I live in northeastern Oregon. This is my community,” said Beveridge.