Western Weather Group Showcases Advanced Monitoring Solutions at T&D World Live 2026

Western Weather Group (WWG), a weather station design, installation, and maintenance company based in Chico, California, will exhibit its utility-focused monitoring solutions at T&D World Live 2026, co-exhibiting alongside longtime vendor-partner R.M. Young Company.

Relative humidity, wind, and temperature are three of the most operationally important conditions utilities track. This could include calculating fuel moisture and red flag warnings in wildfire-prone regions, or monitoring conditions ahead of ice storms, heat waves, and severe weather events. Getting these variables right, and trusting them, starts with the sensors in the field.

At the booth, attendees can see R.M. Young's Model 41382VC relative humidity and temperature sensor, a key input for utilities managing weather-driven operational decisions with WWG deployed weather stations. The sensor measures relative humidity from 0-100% at ±1% accuracy, paired with a Platinum RTD temperature sensor accurate to ±0.3°C. It's built for the range of conditions utilities face year-round: the sensor operates across a -50°C to +50°C range, allowing the same unit to hold up through winter storms and icing events as well as triple-digit heat during peak summer demand. Power draw is minimal, making it well suited to solar-powered remote stations where battery capacity is limited.

Accuracy in the field depends on proper installation. The sensor requires a radiation shield, either naturally ventilated or motor-aspirated, to avoid errors from solar heating. Because humidity sensors can drift over time, periodic filter cleaning and factory calibration checks help maintain long-term data reliability.

Visit Booth #419 to see the instrument in person and discuss how utilities are using asset-level weather data to support decision-making across wildfire risk, storm response, and grid reliability.

Western Weather Group | Booth 419

www.westernweathergroup.com/

