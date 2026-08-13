Kaua‘i Island Cooperative Seeks PUC Approval for Wildfire Cost Recovery Mechanism

Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) on July 17 asked the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to establish a Wildfire Cost Recovery Mechanism (WCRM) to recover costs associated with implementing the cooperative’s 2025-2027 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP).

The filing follows the PUC’s May 21 approval of KIUC’s WMP in Decision and Order No. 42567. Hawai‘i law allows electric cooperatives to recover approved wildfire mitigation, repair and restoration costs through an automatic rate adjustment clause or another tariff-based recovery mechanism established by the PUC.

KIUC said its wildfire mitigation efforts were developed in response to the August 2023 Maui wildfires. The cooperative’s plan includes measures intended to reduce the risk of utility-related ignitions and improve system reliability and wildfire response.

Projects and initiatives in the plan include:

Expanding vegetation clearances around KIUC power lines and hiring additional tree-trimming crews.

Using advanced pole-testing technology and drone inspections to identify poles requiring replacement or repair. KIUC said more than 1,000 poles have been replaced since 2025 based on those inspections.

Installing Tempest weather stations near KIUC facilities and operations to monitor weather conditions associated with wildfire risk.

Removing all bare-wire lines from KIUC’s system.

Using infrared thermography to inspect substation equipment.

Deploying cameras and other technologies to improve situational awareness.

Replacing approximately 7,500 fuses and 5,600 arresters across the island with fire-safe equipment.

KIUC said costs for the wildfire mitigation efforts have exceeded $18 million to date and are expected to reach approximately $55 million by the end of 2027.

As part of its filing, KIUC is seeking approval for an initial surcharge to recover approximately $9.4 million in operations and maintenance, capital and compliance costs associated with its wildfire mitigation efforts.

If approved, KIUC estimates the surcharge would increase the bill for a residential customer using 500 kWh per month by about $12.87. The surcharge would begin appearing on customer bills in April 2027, based on current sales projections.

The cooperative said the cost recovery amount would change in future years as work under the WMP progresses. KIUC is also developing its next wildfire mitigation plan, covering 2027-2028, which it expects to submit to the PUC in December 2026.

KIUC President and CEO David Bissell said wildfire mitigation has become a core focus for the cooperative as the wildfire threat in Hawai‘i increases.

A recent $2.4 million federal grant will help offset some of the cost of replacing fuses and arresters, KIUC said. The cooperative is also seeking additional federal funding for wildfire mitigation projects.

Under the proposed WCRM, KIUC would reconcile the surcharge annually based on actual costs and electricity sales. The cooperative would compare the surcharge revenue collected during the previous calendar year with the amount needed to recover its actual WCRM-eligible costs.

Any difference between the amount collected and the amount required would be returned to or recovered from customers through an additional credit or surcharge applied from April 1 through Dec. 31 of the year in which the reconciliation is filed.