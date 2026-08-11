Avista's Wildfire Recovery: Restoring Power and Removing Fire-Damaged Trees

Property Access and Debris Removal

In some cases, crews may access private property to address trees near utility infrastructure. Crews will follow established procedures and work only where necessary to complete the work.

Trees, wood and other debris removed during this work will be chipped, processed or hauled away by crews. In some cases, debris may remain on site for a few days as crews continue to work in the area or coordinate removal equipment.

Avista advised its customers that they may see increased activity in affected areas such as:

Large trucks, heavy equipment and tree-removal machinery

Contractor crews working near roads, rights of way and utility facilities

Noise from tree removal and debris cleanup

Temporary traffic delays or limited access in active work areas

The length of the work will depend on wildfire damage, terrain and site conditions, according to the company. In some areas, work may take a few days, and in others, it may take multiple weeks.

Avista stated it will share updates as crews assess conditions and learn more. In the meantime, it encouraged residents to stay alert around work zones and fire-damaged trees.

Avista encouraged residents to stay alert around work zones and fire-damaged trees. The utility also advised residents not to remove trees near power lines and to leave the work to the professionals trained to work around power lines and electrical equipment.

For further updates, stay tuned to the Avista newsroom.