Avista's Wildfire Recovery: Restoring Power and Removing Fire-Damaged Trees

In the wake of the recent wildfires in Spokane County, Washington, Avista's lineworkers and vegetation management crews are working to safeguard the affected areas.
Avista serves 429,000 electric customers in a service territory spanning 34,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Due to the wildfires, about 2,900 customers were out of power on Aug. 4 across the Greater Spokane area. The next day, about 1,070 customers remained without electricity.
Restoring Power and Repairing Damage
Last week, as firefighting efforts continued across the Inland Northwest, electric and gas crews were able to gain access to the areas with the damaged infrastructure. Where it was safe to do so, the crews assessed damage, made repairs and restored services to customers impacted by the wildfire-caused outages.
“Every bit of progress matters, and we’re deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency responders and partners helping make it possible,” said Heather Rosentrater, Avista president and CEO. “For those still waiting to return, especially those unsure of what they’ll find, this is far from over. We’ve seen people come together in extraordinary ways, and we’ll keep working until service is restored while supporting our customers and communities through the recovery ahead.”
The crews worked around the clock in the hardest-hit areas to repair damage from the Modrite Fire. To restore power as quickly and safely as possible, Avista is coordinating with fire and emergency officials.
Beginning Safety-Focused Vegetation Management Work
In Avista's service territory, crews are not only focusing on replacing damaged equipment and poles but also on vegetation management. Starting on Aug. 8, the vegetation management crews began removing fire-damaged trees and other vegetation that could threaten power lines, utility equipment and public safety near Avista infrastructure.
Because fire-damaged trees can become unstable over time, even when they appear healthy, addressing the hazards will safeguard the affected areas for residents, first responders, contractors and utility crews as the recovery efforts progress.
"As communities begin the difficult process of returning to neighborhoods that were evacuated, we want to help make those areas as safe as possible," said Elizabeth Frederiksen, Avista wildfire resiliency and system operations director. "This work allows us to identify and remove fire-damaged trees and vegetation that could pose a risk to people, emergency responders, power lines and other utility equipment. It's an important step in supporting safe access and recovery efforts while the wildfire response continues."
Wright Tree Service, Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC and equipment from their subsidiary, Core Tree, will be performing this work. Eocene of the West will provide International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborists to help identify specific trees and vegetation that could threaten utility infrastructure or create safety hazards.
Property Access and Debris Removal
In some cases, crews may access private property to address trees near utility infrastructure. Crews will follow established procedures and work only where necessary to complete the work.
Trees, wood and other debris removed during this work will be chipped, processed or hauled away by crews. In some cases, debris may remain on site for a few days as crews continue to work in the area or coordinate removal equipment.
Avista advised its customers that they may see increased activity in affected areas such as:
- Large trucks, heavy equipment and tree-removal machinery
- Contractor crews working near roads, rights of way and utility facilities
- Noise from tree removal and debris cleanup
- Temporary traffic delays or limited access in active work areas
The length of the work will depend on wildfire damage, terrain and site conditions, according to the company. In some areas, work may take a few days, and in others, it may take multiple weeks.
Avista stated it will share updates as crews assess conditions and learn more. In the meantime, it encouraged residents to stay alert around work zones and fire-damaged trees.
Avista encouraged residents to stay alert around work zones and fire-damaged trees. The utility also advised residents not to remove trees near power lines and to leave the work to the professionals trained to work around power lines and electrical equipment.
For further updates, stay tuned to the Avista newsroom.