Technosylva Launches Intel Briefs to Enhance Wildfire and Weather Risk Management

As extreme weather conditions continue to escalate, Technosylva, a provider of wildfire and extreme weather risk intelligence, is launching Intel Briefs, providing regular situational awareness briefings by its wildfire scientists, fire meteorologists, risk analytics specialists and fire behavior analysts (FBANs) to its utility and fire agency customers.

These in-depth sessions focus on what's happening in the weeks ahead, and cover the following:

Overview of current conditions

Significant upcoming weather dialogues

Fuel moisture and drought assessments

Fire behavior analyses

After-action reviews of notable recent weather and wildfire events

"In addition to the software tools that our customers rely on, Intel Briefs are an opportunity to share combined insights from our experts and between each other to support the critical work that our utility and fire agency customers are involved in," said David Schoenberg, Technosylva's COO.