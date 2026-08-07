Schneider Electric Expands Digital Solutions Portfolio with AiDASH Acquisition

Schneider Electric announced a definitive agreement to acquire about 90% of the share capital of AiDASH, in an all-cash transaction with an implied Enterprise Value of $350 million.

Following an initial investment by SE Ventures, the agreement to acquire a majority shareholding demonstrates Schneider’s agile and disciplined approach to inorganic growth with early-stage, pioneering enterprises, according to the company.

AiDASH is a cloud-native software company that provides AI-driven vegetation, asset and climate risk intelligence to utilities and other critical infrastructure operators. AiDASH delivers a satellite-first remote inspection and monitoring platform used to identify and address vegetation, storm and wildfire risks to critical infrastructure, directly addressing a critical and growing need for utilities globally. This helps operators to substantially reduce operating costs and to improve the reliability of their assets and networks.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., AiDASH works with more than 185 customers globally, employing about 335 people, primarily across the United States, India and the United KIngdom.

The acquisition will strengthen Schneider Electric’s leadership in Energy Intelligence. The addition of AiDASH to Schneider’s existing digital solutions for Grid customers, including ArcFM, ADMS and DERMS, will provide an end-to-end solution under the Group’s One Digital Grid integrated platform.

“Combining AiDASH's differentiated satellite- and AI-powered vegetation, wildfire, storm and asset management solutions with Schneider Electric’s portfolio, global footprint and installed base will create an end-to-end platform for critical infrastructure operators to improve grid reliability, resilience and operational efficiency," said Frederic Godemel, EVP Energy Management. "The proposed transaction represents an important step in accelerating Schneider’s Energy Intelligence leadership in AI-powered solutions for critical infrastructure.”

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming quarters, upon which AiDASH would be fully consolidated and reported within the Energy Management business of Schneider Electric.