PG&E Partners with Komodo Fire Systems on Wildfire Mitigation

Komodo Fire Systems, Inc. and PG&E recently expanded a multi-year

partnership for infrastructure protection using Komodo’s sustainable formulations on June 1.

Komodo is committed to the environment, and its non-toxic, plant- and water-based formula is vital for keeping utilities, first responders, residents, property, and wildlife safe into the future, according to the company. The formulations have completed national QPL certification for products used on ground-applied applications and are on the approved USDA and U.S. Forest Service list of long-term retardants (LTR) since 2022.

All Komodo products are deliberately designed for environmental health and safety and minimal impact to aquatic life. The company's patented neutral pH technology is more effective than water, foams, gels and other retardants, and contains no forever chemicals or heavy metals.

PG&E has experienced a 100% success rate with Komodo fire products in

protecting infrastructure assets in large-scale wildfires.

Rob Cone, retired CalFire incident commander and head of the PG&E Safety Infrastructure Protection Team (SIPT), described Komodo’s advantage in creating an immediate, non-penetrable firebreak that stops embers and fires cold in their tracks. This proactive measure creates a substantial “fire

break” that will halt the spread of fire by depriving it of combustible fuel.

Sixty-five team members and more than 20 fire trucks provided mutual aid to Palisades Fire in January 2025, protecting structures, power and water utilities, as well as areas around the Getty Museum using Komodo as a fire

mitigation and preventative solution.

“We at Komodo are honored to have PG&E as a key partner and a valued enterprise utility client. Annually, we host product training to share best practices for all team members for fast, reliable, and effective fire response. These professionals keep our communities safe and our homes powered

during disasters. Power outages compound the effects of wildfire disruptions, and we are glad to be able to assist PG&E avoid loss of equipment and downtime,” said Shawn Sahbari, president and CEO

of Komodo Fire Systems.

Komodo’s conformal spray is used by power and utility companies to neutralize vegetation in high fire risk areas and allows for permitting and transmission line expansion and construction. This technology is also an integral part of insurability and maintenance programs in high fire areas.

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