Enhancing Wildfire Resilience: A New Method for Evaluating Utility Pole Fire Protection

As utilities worldwide strengthen their networks against wildfire risk, the industry has faced a persistent challenge: the lack of a low cost, simple and repeatable method for objectively comparing utility pole fire barrier systems under consistent conditions.

Polesaver, a pole protection specialist, has developed a Utility Pole Fire Barrier Test Method designed to address this gap, providing utilities with a repeatable framework to evaluate fire protection systems and their effectiveness in maintaining pole strength.

Rather than relying solely on generic material fire tests or manufacturer-specific demonstrations, the methodology has been developed to assess the performance of complete fire barrier systems installed on utility poles, based on measured conditions from real life forest wildfires.

The test procedure has been designed to be transparent and repeatable, allowing utilities to conduct the testing themselves or commission independent laboratories to evaluate and compare all available fire barrier solutions using the same methodology. This gives asset owners the opportunity to make informed decisions based on measurable performance rather than differing test methods or product claims.

"Historically, utilities have had limited options when comparing fire barrier systems for wooden poles. Available approaches vary significantly in scale, cost and relevance to wildfire conditions. Our objective was to develop a practical, low cost, repeatable test methodology that utilities and independent organisations can use to evaluate different solutions using consistent criteria," Said Simon McArt, global sales manager at Polesaver.

"The industry benefits when products can be evaluated using the same objective criteria. We're not simply introducing another fire protection product, we're helping to establish a practical framework that utilities can use to assess any solution available to them. Better testing leads to better decisions, and ultimately, more resilient utility networks."

Unlike conventional flammability testing, the Utility Pole Fire Barrier Test Method evaluates how an installed fire barrier system performs when exposed to sustained fire conditions representative of those encountered during wildfire events. The methodology measures the ability of the protection system to shield the timber pole from damaging heat while maintaining its integrity throughout the test and includes simple methodology to calculate the indicative remaining or residual strength following fire exposure.

The methodology forms part of the evaluation programme for Polesaver's Blaze-Guard Utility Pole Fire Barrier, while remaining equally applicable as an assessment framework for alternative fire protection products.

To support greater transparency and consistency across the industry, Polesaver has made the Utility Pole Fire Barrier Test Method freely available for interested parties to download from its website. Utilities, laboratories, researchers and other stakeholders can access the methodology and use it as a practical framework for evaluating and selecting utility pole fire barrier systems using a consistent and repeatable approach taking into account loss of strength, system cost and ease of application.

With wildfire risk increasing across many regions of the world, utilities are investing heavily in technologies that improve network resilience, reduce asset losses and minimize power outages. Having access to a repeatable and measurable testing methodology enables procurement teams, engineers and asset managers to compare solutions on an equal basis and select products with greater confidence.

By introducing a straightforward methodology that can be independently replicated, Polesaver hopes to support the development of more consistent performance standards for utility pole fire protection and encourage wider adoption of evidence-based wildfire mitigation technologies.

For more information about Blaze-Guard™ and the Utility Pole Fire Barrier Test Method, visit https://polesaver.com/firetestmethod/