Idaho PUC Approves Avista Wildfire Mitigation Plan

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) has approved a wildfire mitigation plan (WMP) filed by Avista Utilities, outlining measures the utility is taking to reduce wildfire risk across its service territory.

Electric utilities submit wildfire mitigation plans to the Commission under Idaho's Wildfire Standard of Care Act (WSCA), which requires annual approval of plans for investor-owned electric utilities. Under the law, if a wildfire leads to litigation against a utility, there is a presumption that the utility acted without negligence if it reasonably implemented a Commission-approved WMP. Municipal and cooperative utilities, which are not regulated by the Commission, may voluntarily submit plans for review.

According to Avista, its wildfire mitigation plan is based on a geographical risk assessment that uses a risk-informed approach to evaluate wildfire probability and potential consequences in areas where the utility has infrastructure or equipment. The plan also addresses situational awareness, grid hardening, enhanced vegetation management, operations and emergency response.

In an order issued June 9, 2026, the Commission found that the plan, when reasonably weighing mitigation costs, addresses wildfire risk identification and assessment, preventive and corrective mitigation measures, public outreach and government coordination, infrastructure inspection and maintenance, operational practices, vegetation management, situational awareness, emergency response planning and public communication protocols.

Additional information on the wildfire mitigation plan is available through the Idaho Public Utilities Commission case docket.