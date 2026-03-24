Forestry Mulcher Shreds Materials to Assist in Wildfire Mitigation

Werk-Brau introduced the FHX86 Defender Forestry Mulcher, a mulcher with a 78-in. cutting width for one-pass production when paired with standard or high-flow skid steers and track loaders. As a result, it is suitable for mulching operations, especially those related to wildfire mitigation.
With a wider cutting width and a more compact overall width than comparable mulchers, the FHX86 is suitable for property maintenance, right-of-way clearing, creating and maintaining defensible spaces in wildfire zones and more.
Here are some of the key features:
- This mulcher features a brush/tree bumper to push material into the cutting path, intermittently eradicating materials up to 10 in. in diameter and continuously eradicating 6 in. diameter materials.
- The 12 ¾-in. diameter, 2000-RPM cutting drum is ¾ in. thick and fitted with 50 Quadco Quad Tooth cutter knives.
- Constructed from alloy steel, these one-piece, easy-to-change 2-in. knives are rotatable in four positions (cutting edges).
- Carbide teeth are available.
- A Hardox 400 abrasion-resistant liner ensures wear resistance and strength.
- A high-strength, cogged carbon chain timing belt increases efficiency, power, and torque while reducing maintenance requirements.
- An electronically balanced cutter drum with serviceable hubs ensures straight shafts that run smoothly for years of reliable, vibration-free operation.
- FHX86 requires hydraulic flow of 29-70 gpm and 4,500 psi hydraulic pressure for optimum performance, allowing both standard and high-flow carriers to be fuel-efficient, productive, mulching machines.
- An adjustable discharge door directs shredded material away from the operator for safety. Each FHX mulcher includes 100-inch jumper hoses to simplify and speed the installation. The power unit must be equipped with ½-in. Lexan glass (or equivalent) and falling-object protection.
To view a video demonstration of the FHX86 visit https://bit.ly/Werk-Brau-FHX86-Mulcher.
Werk-Brau recently partnered with Valley Tool Manufacturing to provide Werk-Brau-branded BrushHound mulchers, brush shredders, and flail mowers, and RockHound landscape rakes through Werk-Brau’s nationwide dealer network. For larger projects, the FHX86 is available, with a cut width of 78 inches. Each FHX series mulcher is manufactured by Valley Tool but serviced through the Werk-Brau network, providing customers with single-source convenience.