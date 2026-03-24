Forestry Mulcher Shreds Materials to Assist in Wildfire Mitigation

Werk-Brau introduced the FHX86 Defender Forestry Mulcher, a mulcher with a 78-in. cutting width for one-pass production when paired with standard or high-flow skid steers and track loaders. As a result, it is suitable for mulching operations, especially those related to wildfire mitigation.

With a wider cutting width and a more compact overall width than comparable mulchers, the FHX86 is suitable for property maintenance, right-of-way clearing, creating and maintaining defensible spaces in wildfire zones and more.

Here are some of the key features:

This mulcher features a brush/tree bumper to push material into the cutting path, intermittently eradicating materials up to 10 in. in diameter and continuously eradicating 6 in. diameter materials.

The 12 ¾-in. diameter, 2000-RPM cutting drum is ¾ in. thick and fitted with 50 Quadco Quad Tooth cutter knives.

Constructed from alloy steel, these one-piece, easy-to-change 2-in. knives are rotatable in four positions (cutting edges).

Carbide teeth are available.

A Hardox 400 abrasion-resistant liner ensures wear resistance and strength.

A high-strength, cogged carbon chain timing belt increases efficiency, power, and torque while reducing maintenance requirements.

An electronically balanced cutter drum with serviceable hubs ensures straight shafts that run smoothly for years of reliable, vibration-free operation.

FHX86 requires hydraulic flow of 29-70 gpm and 4,500 psi hydraulic pressure for optimum performance, allowing both standard and high-flow carriers to be fuel-efficient, productive, mulching machines.

An adjustable discharge door directs shredded material away from the operator for safety. Each FHX mulcher includes 100-inch jumper hoses to simplify and speed the installation. The power unit must be equipped with ½-in. Lexan glass (or equivalent) and falling-object protection.

To view a video demonstration of the FHX86 visit https://bit.ly/Werk-Brau-FHX86-Mulcher.

Werk-Brau recently partnered with Valley Tool Manufacturing to provide Werk-Brau-branded BrushHound mulchers, brush shredders, and flail mowers, and RockHound landscape rakes through Werk-Brau’s nationwide dealer network. For larger projects, the FHX86 is available, with a cut width of 78 inches. Each FHX series mulcher is manufactured by Valley Tool but serviced through the Werk-Brau network, providing customers with single-source convenience.