PacifiCorp Reaches $575 Million Settlement for Wildfires

PacifiCorp has reached a comprehensive settlement for $575 million resolving all known federal government claims for damages related to the 2020 Labor Day wildfires –- including the 242, Archie Creek, Echo Mountain, Slater and South Obenchain fires –- and the 2022 McKinney wildfire.

“This settlement is another significant milestone demonstrating our ongoing commitment to resolve all reasonable claims related to the devastating fires that affected Oregon and California,” said Ryan Flynn, President of Pacific Power. “Setting aside claims arising from the Beachie Creek/Santiam Canyon fire, we have now settled nearly 90 percent of known claims for a total of more than $2.2 billion, providing certainty for customers and progress toward a financially healthy utility.”

PacifiCorp continues to invest in wildfire prevention and mitigation initiatives. For example, the company's system-wide, six-state plan now includes in-house emergency management, meteorology and data science teams and features the installation of 600 weather stations, system strengthening measures, fire-risk modeling software and an enhanced vegetation management program.

The company remains dedicated to collaborating with regulators, legislators and customers to develop long-term solutions that address the growing threat of wildfire and other extreme weather events, according to PacifiCorp.

For more information on wildfire mitigation efforts, visit the website. You can also read more on the wildfire legislation here.