AiDASH and BurnBot Team Up to Offer Integrated Wildfire Mitigation for Utilities

As utilities across the U.S. face intensifying wildfire threats, a new partnership aims to bring both precision and scale to risk mitigation efforts. AiDASH, a company that uses satellite-powered AI to monitor critical infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with BurnBot, a developer of robotics-based vegetation management tools.

The collaboration marks the first time satellite analytics and robotic ground operations have been combined into a single, integrated wildfire prevention system. The joint solution is designed to help utilities detect risk, develop targeted mitigation plans, and carry out fuel reduction efforts with precision—all while tracking progress in real time.

At the core of the offering is AiDASH’s CRIS Wildfire platform, which uses daily satellite imagery to assess vegetation conditions along utility rights-of-way and surrounding landscapes. The platform identifies high-risk areas based on fuel load and flammability, generating dynamic treatment recommendations tailored to evolving on-the-ground conditions.

Those plans can now be executed by BurnBot’s autonomous systems, which clear dry grasses, brush, and overgrowth in targeted zones—particularly in wildland-urban interface areas and near power lines, substations, and transmission corridors. BurnBot’s robots are also equipped to maintain these cleared zones through scheduled re-treatments and continuous fuel monitoring, offering a shift from one-time interventions to ongoing risk reduction.

The announcement comes amid growing national focus on wildfire prevention. A June 12 Executive Order from the White House called for expanded use of technology in vegetation management and wildfire mitigation—something both companies say their collaboration directly supports.

“This partnership gives utilities the ability to move from risk identification to precision action in a single, seamless workflow,” said AiDASH CEO Abhishek Singh. “It’s a technology-driven approach to an urgent national problem.”

BurnBot CEO Anukool Lakhina emphasized the practical benefits: “By pairing AiDASH’s daily risk intelligence with our precision robotic treatments, utilities can more confidently mitigate wildfire threats, protect infrastructure, and improve community safety.”

The integrated system is designed to help utilities and public agencies prioritize high-risk zones, comply with environmental regulations, and reduce liability through controlled, low-smoke treatments that can be performed year-round.

The solution is available immediately and is expected to appeal to utilities looking for more proactive and data-driven approaches to wildfire resilience.