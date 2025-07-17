Veteran Utility Executive Bob Rowe Joins Technosylva Board Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire and Climate Risk

Technosylva, a firm known for its work in wildfire and extreme weather modeling, has appointed longtime utility executive Bob Rowe to its Board of Directors. The move signals a deepening focus on resilience and operational readiness as utilities across the country grapple with increasingly frequent and destructive climate-related events.

Rowe, who led NorthWestern Energy as CEO from 2008 until his retirement in 2023, brings decades of experience across utility operations, regulation, and investment. During his tenure, NorthWestern significantly expanded its energy infrastructure and was recognized for strong corporate governance and an emphasis on safety and environmental responsibility.

Rowe’s new role at Technosylva aligns with a broader industry push to integrate advanced analytics and risk modeling into utility planning and emergency response. “Having seen firsthand the urgency of addressing wildfire and extreme weather risk, I’m excited to support Technosylva’s efforts to provide critical data and tools for utility resilience,” Rowe said in a statement.

Technosylva develops software that helps utilities and emergency managers model wildfire behavior, assess risk, and respond to extreme weather events. As climate-related hazards put increasing pressure on grid reliability and public safety, the company’s technology has become a key part of resilience strategies for many utilities and insurers.

Rowe currently serves as a Venture Partner at The Westly Group and Senior Advisor to Guggenheim Securities. He is active on several national industry boards, including the American Gas Foundation, the Edison Electric Institute’s Global Executive Leadership Network, and the University of Florida’s Public Utility Research Center.

In welcoming Rowe to the board, Technosylva executives highlighted his strategic insight and deep understanding of the utility sector. “Bob’s experience with utility governance, policy, and investment will help ensure our solutions are aligned with the real-world challenges facing energy providers,” said Joaquin Ramirez, Technosylva’s founder and chief technology officer.