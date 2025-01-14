LADWP Updates on Power Outages, Red Flag Warning and Fire Response Efforts

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is actively responding to ongoing Red Flag Warning conditions, which remain in effect through Friday, January 17, at 6:00 p.m. Local fire authorities may request LADWP to de-energize power lines as a precautionary measure to help prevent wildfires and safeguard communities.

LADWP urges customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 elevated and extreme high-risk fire areas to prepare for potential extended power outages, which could last longer than 48 hours. To ensure public safety, outages in high-risk zones may require additional time for restoration. In the event of an outage, LADWP crews will assess and inspect equipment before re-energizing power lines to ensure safe and reliable service.

As part of the active fire response, fire authorities have applied fire retardant to facilities and equipment throughout the power system. Before power restoration can occur, this equipment must be inspected, cleaned, and repaired as necessary.

Current Restoration Efforts

LADWP has restored power to all customers affected by last week’s windstorm, except for approximately 17,000 customers in fire-impacted areas, including Pacific Palisades, Encino, and Brentwood. Restoration efforts in these areas remain a top priority, with crews working diligently to ensure safety and reliability.

During the Red Flag Warning, LADWP will not re-energize power lines in high-risk fire zones until crews have conducted thorough patrols of the entire circuit. Any equipment affected by fire retardant will also require cleaning before power lines can be safely restored.