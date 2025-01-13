PG&E Provides Assistance to Southern California Utilities in Response to Devastating Wildfires

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has deployed more than 100 employees to Southern California to assist the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), Southern California Edison (SCE), and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) in addressing the impacts of destructive wildfires.

Two PG&E Blackhawk helicopters are supporting CAL FIRE's aerial firefighting operations, dropping hundreds of gallons of water to help control the flames. On the ground, PG&E’s Safety and Infrastructure Protection Teams (SIPT) are working to protect critical electric infrastructure by clearing vegetation and treating utility poles with fire retardant. The 25 SIPT engines, staffed by two-person crews, are assisting LADWP by performing targeted efforts to minimize potential damage to power lines and poles.

“The goal is to save the infrastructure and keep the poles standing,” explained Todd Tindill, a SIPT Lead based in Chico, California. “If the fire comes through, we aim to mitigate or prevent damage to the poles.”

PG&E Electric General Construction crews are assisting with infrastructure repairs to help restore power for LADWP and SCE customers. Additionally, over 130 PG&E employees, including more than 100 Gas Service Representatives, will travel to the Los Angeles area to provide support to SoCalGas.

The wildfires, driven by powerful Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, have caused significant destruction across Southern California. Since Tuesday, at least seven fires have damaged or destroyed more than 10,000 structures, further highlighting the urgency of coordinated response efforts.