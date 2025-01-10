LADWP Crews Work to Address Outages and Fire Response

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) crews are working to restore power to customers and support firefighting efforts in areas affected by the ongoing windstorm.

Overnight, power was restored to an additional 14,000 customers. Since the onset of the windstorm, a total of 300,000 customers have had their power restored.

Currently, 150 LADWP crews are actively working on power restoration, supported by mutual aid crews from PG&E. Downed power lines remain a critical safety concern. Customers are urged to stay away from any downed wires and immediately contact 911.

Crews are prioritizing areas with the longest-duration outages and continue to operate in hazardous conditions to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. In fire-affected areas, customers may experience intermittent power disruptions related to ongoing restoration efforts.

As of 8:00 AM January 10, 56,000 customers remain without power out of LADWP’s 1.5 million electric customers, including 6,500 customers in the Palisades fire area.

The communities most affected by outages include:

Metro area: Pacific Palisades, Harbor City, Los Feliz, and Hollywood.

Valley area: North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Pacoima, and Studio City.

In some cases, restoration efforts may take up to 48 hours or longer, particularly in areas requiring complex repairs or where damage and access challenges persist due to fire-related impacts.

LADWP’s open-air reservoirs, such as Lower Stone Canyon and Encino Reservoirs, remain available to support aerial firefighting operations led by CAL FIRE and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).