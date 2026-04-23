Strategic Weather Monitoring: Idaho Power’s Fight Against Wildfires

To combat wildfire threats, Idaho Power installs strategically placed weather stations that deliver real-time, localized weather data. This granular information supports critical decisions such as disabling reclosers and public safety power shutoffs, helping to protect both communities and infrastructure amid topographical challenges.
April 23, 2026
3 min read

Key Highlights

  • Over 100 weather stations installed across Idaho Power’s service area to monitor critical weather variables.
  • Stations are strategically placed in high-risk wildfire zones, considering topography and fuel conditions.
  • Real-time data supports operational decisions such as power shutoffs and line adjustments to prevent wildfires.
  • Data from stations is publicly accessible, fostering transparency and community awareness.
  • Enhanced weather modeling from station data improves long-term wildfire prediction and mitigation efforts.
Idaho Power
anemometer

Wildfire weather stations feature heat and humidity sensors, as well as an anemometer to measure wind speed.

No matter how much utilities harden the grid, though, wildfire risk will always be present. One of Idaho Power’s best tools for reducing that risk is a precise understanding of the conditions that influence wildfire behavior. That’s why Idaho Power is investing in stations to pinpoint temperature, wind speed and other weather variables at dozens of locations across its service area. These stations, combined with fuel monitoring and short-term weather forecasts, help the company maintain situational awareness during wildfire season and make informed operational decisions to reduce risk.

“These stations really zero in on what’s happening at a granular level,” Idaho Power Atmospheric Science Supervisor Derek Blestrud said. “Instead of telling us what’s happening in, say, a 100-square-mile area, we know weather details down to a few feet around the station. That’s a big deal for Idaho Power because our service area has a lot of topographical variation — forests, mountains, grassy desert areas and all the interfaces between them.”

Idaho Power began installing weather stations in 2023. There were just a handful at first. Today, Idaho Power has more than 100 across its service area, and the company is planning to install another 60 this year.Idaho Power places each one strategically, primarily in or near areas where broader weather patterns, fuels and topography elevate the likelihood of a wildfire or the damage a fire is likely to cause.

The stations are typically mounted on Idaho Power-owned monopoles. Each one is outfitted with temperature and humidity sensors and an anemometer to measure wind speed. They’re unobtrusive enough that they might not be noticeable if one does not know what to look for.

Idaho Power
residential or commercial development

Most of the more than 100 wildfire weather stations Idaho Power has installed are in areas where wildfire risk is elevated due to factors like fuels, topography, residential or commercial development, and weather patterns.

During wildfire season, Idaho Power’s meteorologists monitor data the weather stations provide and communicate it to operations leaders. This information helps inform operational decisions such as disabling reclosers, increasing line sensitivity or initiating a public safety power shutoff (PSPS).

“When you make a decision as weighty as whether to turn off customers’ power to prevent a wildfire, you want the most trustworthy data available,” Idaho Power Wildfire Mitigation Director Jon Axtman said. “Our weather stations give us that.”
Idaho Power makes data from the weather stations available to the public. Anyone with an internet connection can check the weather at any station in the company’s network.

“The National Weather Service folks tell us they get excited every time a new station’s data pops up,” Blestrud said. “Besides the real-time data they’re getting, the accumulation of that data over time enables them to flesh out their longer-term weather models with a degree of detail that was impossible just a few years ago.” 

About the Author

Dani Southard

Dani Southard is the wildfire mitigation program manager for Idaho Power. She is a participant in the Southern Idaho All Lands Partnership group on the Boise and Payette National Forests.

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