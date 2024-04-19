System Hardening with Aerial-Covered Conductor

Not all power line-related wildfires initiate with branches falling from above. A significant part of the wildfire-prone landscape consists of dense scrub, tangled bushes and what is more commonly known as chaparral. These plants do not threaten power lines from up above but are a potent source of fuel for wildfires from below.

Further, there are cases of palm fronds being ignited by fire and traveling hundreds of yards with the wind. A palm frond flying between two phases of a bare wire system can be a concern. Note that fire is plasma and conducts electricity, since it is essentially an ionized gas consisting of ions and free electrons. If the ignited palm frond gets between the two bare wire phases, a flashover is likely. This could create a new wildfire location beneath the power line. The use of a covered conductor can prevent this scenario. As such, when there are no trees, it is viable to use covered conductor in a tree wire configuration.

Conversely, when trees are present, spacer cable is recommended because it will prevent ignition and protect the phase conductors from objects that threaten the power line from above and below.

Operational Strategy

Utilities can design power lines with covered conductor to minimize the potential for wildfire ignition. However, can this have ramifications for electric utility operational strategies during wildfire season? Common to wildfire-prone areas are public safety power shutoffs, whereby a utility can turn off the power if conditions (high winds, dry climes, high fuel load on the ground) indicate a wildfire is a possibility. At least one utility has stated that, in addition to its wildfire mitigation benefits, covered conductor has some public safety power shutoff benefits as well, raising the threshold for when to enact this to higher wind speeds than those used for bare wire systems.

The threat of wildfires being ignited by power lines is a reality for electric utilities. While bare wire, underground and covered conductor line designs all have mitigating strategies available in the design stage, those strategies also have their own costs and effectiveness (or lack thereof). Covered conductor systems, both spacer cable and tree wire, are proven and cost-effective design tools for wildfire mitigation.

Brian J. Trager ([email protected]) is a Senior Life Member of the IEEE. He received his BSEE and MSEE degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York in 1978 and 1980, respectively, and a MBA degree in finance from the University of Pittsburgh in 1986. Trager has held various positions in engineering, consulting and management at American Electric Power Co., Cooper Power Systems and Fisher-Pierce, and most recently at Hendrix Wire and Cable, where he is currently employed as director, technology and international. He has taught electric power engineering at Ohio State University, West Virginia University and Pennsylvania State University, in addition to teaching courses to utility clients, and has authored over 75 technical papers and articles for the IEEE and other national and international organizations.