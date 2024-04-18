Utility Investment In Forest Restoration

Over the last 10 years, Arizonans have watched as large wildfires ravaged the watershed in and around the Salt and Verde Rivers — a critical source of water for central Arizona and the Phoenix metropolitan area. The devastation proves one important fact that must be addressed now: U.S. forests are unhealthy. Unhealthy and overgrown forests on National Forest System (NFS) lands act as fuel for large catastrophic wildfires that affect water and power infrastructure. Large-scale, high-severity wildfires make average precipitation events extremely destructive; accelerating flood flows and toxic runoff, eroding soils, depositing sediment into water storage reservoirs and, ultimately, causing millions of dollars in

infrastructure damage and reduced water storage capacity.

Wildfires also create a direct threat to T&D infrastructure, which can result in widespread power outages. Additionally, fires in the wildland-urban interface, the area where houses and other structures meet undeveloped wildland vegetation, can lead to prolonged poor-air quality, flash flooding and direct economic losses that can threaten the fabric of local communities.

According to a study published in the Nature Sustainability journal in July 2023 — Human and Infrastructure Exposure to Large Wildfires in the United States — primary population exposure to wildfires in the U.S. increased 125% from 2000 to 2019. Salt River Project (SRP) and the communities it serves have seen firsthand the direct and long-term impacts of wildfire.

An Ambitious Goal

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that provides water and power to more than 2 million people in central Arizona. The utility operates and maintains seven reservoirs, owned by the Bureau of Reclamation, that provide a reliable, affordable and sustainable water supply to the Phoenix metropolitan area. On the power side, SRP provides a diverse portfolio of generation resources across Arizona to meet customer needs. The prevention of catastrophic wildfire is critical to the long-term sustainability and reliability of SRP’s power and water supplies and infrastructure.

Since 2000, the watersheds SRP depends on have experienced seven megafires, which are wildfires that burn in excess of 100,000 acres (40,469 hectares). These megafires burned more than 3.5 million acres (1.4 million hectares).