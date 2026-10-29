ACRT Webinar Gives an Overview of Tree Risk Assessment

ACRT recently launched a new webinar, "A Practical Guide to Tree Risk Assessment."
In this webinar, Autumn Quinteros, senior consulting utility forester 1 for ACRT, explains the fundamentals of evaluating tree risk, including likelihood of failure, likelihood of impact, consequence of failure, target assessment, environmental influences and residual risk.
Through real-world examples and Colorado-specific scenarios, you can learn how geography, weather patterns and regional tree characteristics influence risk assessments and field decisions.
Watch the webinar by filling out a form on this registration site.
About the Presenter
Autumn Quinteros is a senior consulting utility forester 1 at ACRT. She has been with ACRT since 2023 and has experience in utility vegetation management, hazard tree assessment, GIS mapping, electrical equipment auditing and customer communication to support safe and reliable electric infrastructure.
Quinteros is an ISA Certified Arborist, ISA Utility Specialist, and holds an ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in Zoology from Colorado State University and has completed graduate coursework in Wildlife Management through Oregon State University.
She also helped lead C.A.R.E.T.T.C. (Canopy, Adventure, Recreational, Educational, Technical Tree Climbing), an educational program that introduced children, adults and seniors to the fundamentals of double rope technique (DRT) and recreational tree climbing