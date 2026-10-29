ACRT Webinar Gives an Overview of Tree Risk Assessment

ACRT recently launched a new webinar, "A Practical Guide to Tree Risk Assessment."

In this webinar, Autumn Quinteros, senior consulting utility forester 1 for ACRT, explains the fundamentals of evaluating tree risk, including likelihood of failure, likelihood of impact, consequence of failure, target assessment, environmental influences and residual risk.

Through real-world examples and Colorado-specific scenarios, you can learn how geography, weather patterns and regional tree characteristics influence risk assessments and field decisions.

Watch the webinar by filling out a form on this registration site.