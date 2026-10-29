Diamond Mowers Earns Three 2026 Industry Awards

Diamond Mowers, a manufacturer of mowing, mulching, and brush-cutting equipment designed for landowners, contractors and municipalities, secured three industry awards recognizing two of its latest equipment innovations.
The company’s DM360 received a “2026 Contractors’ Top 50 New Products Award” from Equipment Today and an OPE+ “Twenty for 2026 New Product Award,” while its Drum Mulcher Pro X2 earned a Green Industry Pros “2026 Editor’s Choice Award.”
The products selected for honors help professionals improve productivity, tackle demanding applications and work more efficiently across the construction and vegetation management industries.
“These awards reflect the way we approach product development at Diamond,” said Rick Noel, vice president of engineering. “We spend time with the people who use our equipment, listen to the challenges they face, and turn those insights into solutions that make a difference in the field. The DM360 and Drum Mulcher Pro X2 are very different products, but both started with that same commitment to solving real-world problems.”
DM360: A New Approach to Roadside Maintenance
Introduced in late 2025, the DM360 is a purpose-built, multifunction machine that combines Diamond’s boom and attachment technology with a fully integrated carrier platform. Designed for roadside, right-of-way, and municipal maintenance, the machine delivers 360-degree operation and supports a range of attachments and seasonal applications to help municipalities and contractors maximize equipment utilization.
The DM360 pairs clear vertical sightlines with a low-engine placement and stabilizing axle to improve operator awareness, balance, and control on uneven terrain. Joystick steering and multiple steering modes simplify operation, while the platform’s attachment versatility allows crews to tackle applications ranging from mowing and mulching to snow removal with one machine.
Equipment Today named the DM360 among its “2026 Contractors’ Top 50 New Products,” an annual program now in its 16th year that identifies leading new product introductions and enhancements throughout the construction industry. This year’s winning products reflect contractors’ priorities as they work to increase productivity and improve project outcomes on evolving job sites.
The DM360 also earned a place among OPE+’s “Twenty for 2026 New Product Awards.” Each year, OPE+ selects 20 new products that its editorial team believes have the greatest impact on the professional landscape industry, evaluating winners based on innovation, marketability and application within the profession.
Drum Mulcher Pro X2: Advancing Mulching Performance
Diamond’s Drum Mulcher Pro X2 earned a “2026 Editor’s Choice Award” from Green Industry Pros, which recognizes products that help landscape professionals solve challenges, streamline operations, and work smarter.
Developed in direct collaboration with mulching contractors and land management professionals, the Drum Mulcher Pro X2 is available in open drum and depth control configurations and combines Diamond’s advanced tooth technology with operator-focused improvements designed to increase efficiency and control. Its redesigned profile improves stability and balance, while simplified service access helps minimize downtime in the field.
Available in 60-in. and 72-in. cutting widths, the attachment can process material up to 9 in. in diameter and includes additional features designed around productivity and operator convenience.
“Recognition across the construction, outdoor power equipment, and green industries tells us these solutions are resonating with the professionals they were designed to serve,” said Noel. “That’s what matters most to us. We’ll continue listening to our customers, challenging conventional approaches, and developing equipment that helps them work more productively.”
For more information about the products, visit www.diamondmowers.com.