Diamond Mowers Earns Three 2026 Industry Awards

Diamond Mowers, a manufacturer of mowing, mulching, and brush-cutting equipment designed for landowners, contractors and municipalities, secured three industry awards recognizing two of its latest equipment innovations.

The company’s DM360 received a “2026 Contractors’ Top 50 New Products Award” from Equipment Today and an OPE+ “Twenty for 2026 New Product Award,” while its Drum Mulcher Pro X2 earned a Green Industry Pros “2026 Editor’s Choice Award.”

The products selected for honors help professionals improve productivity, tackle demanding applications and work more efficiently across the construction and vegetation management industries.

“These awards reflect the way we approach product development at Diamond,” said Rick Noel, vice president of engineering. “We spend time with the people who use our equipment, listen to the challenges they face, and turn those insights into solutions that make a difference in the field. The DM360 and Drum Mulcher Pro X2 are very different products, but both started with that same commitment to solving real-world problems.”