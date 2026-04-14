New Equipment Expedites UVM Work Year-Round

Two new pieces of equipment from Diamond Mowers are designed to increase operational speed, safety and ease of maintenance in various environmental conditions.
April 14, 2026
2 min read
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In the utility vegetation management industry, professionals can get more work done in less time with the latest equipment. 

For example, Diamond Mowers recently launched two new products -- DM360 and the Mid-Mount Boom Mower.

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DM360
The DM360 is a dedicated municipal maintenance carrier that offers visibility, stability and multi-season versatility. Built in partnership with municipalities, DOTs, drainage districts and fire mitigation teams, it features a rotating cab and synchronized boom system for true 360-degree awareness – reducing blind spots, operator fatigue and risk when working near traffic or steep terrain.

A patented low-chassis engine placement and built-in stabilizer provide a low center of gravity and confident control, while the 99-in. profile improves maneuverability. With quick-change attachments and available DM360X high-flow capability, it supports mowing, mulching, grading, ditching and snow removal year-round.

For more information, click here.

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Mid-Mount Boom Mower
Refined based on real-world input, Diamond’s Mid-Mount Boom Mower delivers control, visibility and performance for roadside maintenance professionals. The redesigned attachment introduces a more compact footprint that minimizes lane encroachment during operation, customizable joystick controls and a diagnostic Smart Screen interface that allows operators to identify and resolve issues in minutes instead of hours.

Other updates include repositioned components for better visibility, real-time operator safeguards and faster serviceability. Whether clearing highway shoulders, ditch lines, utility corridors or public park perimeters, the redesigned Mid-Mount Boom Mower is built for municipal and commercial applications.

Click here for more information. 

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