New Equipment Expedites UVM Work Year-Round

DM360

The DM360 is a dedicated municipal maintenance carrier that offers visibility, stability and multi-season versatility. Built in partnership with municipalities, DOTs, drainage districts and fire mitigation teams, it features a rotating cab and synchronized boom system for true 360-degree awareness – reducing blind spots, operator fatigue and risk when working near traffic or steep terrain.

A patented low-chassis engine placement and built-in stabilizer provide a low center of gravity and confident control, while the 99-in. profile improves maneuverability. With quick-change attachments and available DM360X high-flow capability, it supports mowing, mulching, grading, ditching and snow removal year-round.

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