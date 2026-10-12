UAA and TREE Fund Partner to Expand the Impact of the Utility Arborist Nelsen Money Scholarship

At the Trees & Utilities Conference in Portland, Oregon, the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and Tree Research and Education Endowment Fund (TREE Fund) announced a new partnership designed to strengthen and expand the reach of the Utility Arborist Nelsen Money Scholarship. By transitioning administration of the scholarship to TREE Fund, the organizations aim to create long-term sustainability for the program while increasing opportunities for students pursuing careers in utility vegetation management, arboriculture, forestry and related fields.

The Utility Arborist Nelsen Money Scholarship supports students preparing for careers in utility line clearance, utility vegetation management, arboriculture, forestry, urban forestry and related disciplines. As workforce demand continues to grow across the utility and vegetation management sectors, the scholarship helps reduce educational barriers while encouraging talented students to enter and advance within the profession. Through this partnership, the program will benefit from TREE Fund’s established scholarship infrastructure and experience supporting the next generation of industry professionals.

Named in honor of Nelsen Money’s contributions to the utility arboriculture profession, the scholarship reflects a commitment to education, workforce development and industry excellence. Continued growth of the fund will help preserve that legacy while creating opportunities for future professionals.

“The Utility Arborist Nelsen Money Scholarship is an important part of UAA’s broader commitment to education, workforce development and the future of the utility vegetation management profession,” said Dennis Fallon, Executive Director of the UAA. “Through this partnership with TREE Fund, we are helping strengthen the scholarship’s long-term sustainability, increase its visibility among students and create additional pathways for emerging professionals. This work complements UAA’s continued investment in educational opportunities that support students, practitioners and industry leaders across the field.”

“We are proud to be able to work with UAA to host the Utility Arborist Nelsen Money Scholarship Fund,” said Paul Putman, President & CEO of TREE Fund. “UAA and TREE Fund see this as an investment in the future of the program as it builds towards endowment and with TREE Fund’s mission including disseminating new knowledge and best practices, the skills learned by the students who earn this scholarship will be invaluable to the future of the industry.”

Applications for the Utility Arborist Nelsen Money Scholarship will open in January 2027 as part of TREE Fund’s Winter Grant and Scholarship Application Cycle. Students interested in learning more about eligibility requirements and application procedures can visit www.treefund.org.