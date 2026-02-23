UAA Now Accepting Nominations for 2026 Awards

The Utility Arborist Association (UAA) annually recognizes select individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of Utility Arboriculture.

"It is one small way that the organization can show appreciation to those individuals who have contributed to the advancement of the profession," the UAA stated on its nomination form.

These at-large recognitions include:

Education

Honors an individual who has added to the knowledge and practices of the Utility Arborist.

Lifetime Achievement

Recognizes the person who has reached many milestones during his/her career as a Utility Arborist.

Rising Star

Given to individuals who are relatively early in their career yet have already shown leadership of the organization and the industry.

Utility Arborist

Presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the field of Utility Arboriculture.

Will Nutter Silver Shield

Given to individuals who are on the front line of safety and may have official or unofficial roles within an organization. They influence and promote a safety culture at every turn.

Note that the nominee must be a current UAA member in good standing.

To view a list of past recipients, visit the UAA Awards & Recognition page on the UAA website.