2026 Trees & Utilities to Convene In Portland

Utility vegetation management professionals will gather in Portland from Sept. 22 to 24 for the annual Trees & Utilities conference, presented by the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and the Arbor Day Foundation.
Look for a future photo gallery from the event in the next issue of the T&D World Vegetation Management Insights and Wildfire Mitigation (VMI) enewsletter.
If you are planning on attending, swing by the UAA booth to pick up your copy of the June 2026 issue of T&D World magazine, which features a special vegetation management section. Each year, T&D World partners with the UAA on this special report and supplement to showcase the best practices, trends, technologies, research and projects underway in the UVM industry.
To submit your abstract for the 2027 Vegetation Management Supplement, complete this online form by Feb. 1, 2027. Note that all stories (1,500 to 2,500 words), high-resolution photos, charts or graphs and one-sentence captions will be due on March 15, 2027.
We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you at Trees & Utilities!
2027 Vegetation Management Supplement: Call for Abstracts
To submit your abstract for the 2027 Vegetation Management Supplement, fill out this online survey. Abstracts are due by Feb. 1, 2027.
Note that utility bylines or co-bylines are preferred, and authors must sign an author form prior to publication. In addition, they will have the opportunity to review the story before it goes to press.
We will try to fit as many articles as possible in the print supplement or special section. Due to space limitations, however, if we aren't able to get your article into the supplement, we will work to publish it on our website or in a future print issue, include it in our VMI enewsletter or share it in UAA Newsline.
Email Amy Fischbach, Head of Content for T&D World, with any questions on submitting an abstract and article. For advertising inquiries in the 2027 supplement, contact Andreja Williamson or Brent Eklund.