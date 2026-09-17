2026 Trees & Utilities to Convene In Portland

Utility vegetation management professionals will gather in Portland from Sept. 22 to 24 for the annual Trees & Utilities conference, presented by the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Look for a future photo gallery from the event in the next issue of the T&D World Vegetation Management Insights and Wildfire Mitigation (VMI) enewsletter.

If you are planning on attending, swing by the UAA booth to pick up your copy of the June 2026 issue of T&D World magazine, which features a special vegetation management section. Each year, T&D World partners with the UAA on this special report and supplement to showcase the best practices, trends, technologies, research and projects underway in the UVM industry.

To submit your abstract for the 2027 Vegetation Management Supplement, complete this online form by Feb. 1, 2027. Note that all stories (1,500 to 2,500 words), high-resolution photos, charts or graphs and one-sentence captions will be due on March 15, 2027.

We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you at Trees & Utilities!