Fall 2026 Research Grant Application Cycle Now Open

Tree Research and Education Endowment Fund’s (TREE Fund’s) Fall 2026 Grant Application Cycle is now open.

Six different research grant programs are accepting applications, including for the newest grant being offered, the Lucas Tree Experts Integrated Vegetation Management Endowed Research Fund, which was announced in May.

The fall cycle application period runs from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1 with Letters of Intent due by Sept. 1. Full descriptions for each of these grant programs and the application process are available on TREE Fund’s website.

The total potential grant dollars from this cycle add up to $120,000.

“We have seen an increase in applications over the last few years, and we are honored to be able to support the research that is so vital to the needs of the tree care industry," said Dr. Paul Putman, president and CEO of TREE Fund. "As we explore how research TREE Fund has funded over the years is utilized by arborists and tree care workers, it is inspiring to see leaders in the tree care industry like Lucas Tree Experts step up to support the industry’s evolving needs.”

New to TREE Fund’s available grant programs is the Lucas Tree Experts Integrated Vegetation Management Endowed Research Fund, which supports research in Integrated Vegetation Management in the United States and Canada and awards up to $25,000. This new grant program was created by Lucas Tree Experts to coincide with and celebrate their 100 th year in 2026.

year in 2026. The Asplundh – Hyland R. Johns Endowed Research Fund Grant Program is once again available to receive applications after being fully endowed with the support of Asplundh. This program supports research that directly affects the work of industry professionals and awards up to $25,000.

The John Z. Duling and Evelyn Duling Grant Program provides start-up or seed funding to support innovative research and technology transfer projects and awards up to $15,000.

The Jack Kimmel International Grant Program, funded in cooperation with Canadian TREE Fund, provides funding for arboriculture research by applicants working primarily outside the United States and awards up to $10,000.

The Safe Arborist Techniques Fund Grant Program supports original research that creates a safer work environment for people working in the tree care industry and the general public they serve and awards up to $15,000.

The Bob Skiera Memorial Fund Building Bridges Initiative and John P. White Grant Program support projects which help arborists and urban foresters communicate the value of trees and urban forests on a global basis through technology transfer and engagement with developers, builders, civil engineers, city planners, elected officials and other policy makers and awards up to $30,000.

Potential applicants interested in learning more can visit www.treefund.org/researchgrants and view the “How to Apply” video on the YouTube channel using the link at the top of the page.