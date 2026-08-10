Asplundh Platform Connects Planning, Analytics, and Field Execution

Asplundh Vantage helps utilities turn vast amounts of field, asset, and vegetation data into improved decisions and more efficient work. Built on decades of utility operations experience, Vantage connects planning, analytics, and field execution in a single platform, helping organizations improve reliability, reduce risk, and get more value from their maintenance programs.

At the T&D World Live, Asplundh will be showcasing two key components of the platform: Vantage Operational Intelligence and Vantage Mobile. Vantage Operational Intelligence provides a real-time view of utility operations through dashboards, analytics, forecasting, and AI-assisted insights. It helps utilities identify risk, prioritize work, optimize resources, track performance, and make data-driven decisions before issues become outages.

Vantage Mobile puts that intelligence directly into the hands of field staff. Using a map-based interface, users access asset information, receive prioritized work assignments, navigate to locations, capture field observations, and update work status from anywhere. The result is faster execution, better data quality, and complete visibility from the office to the field.

Together, these solutions create a connection between insight and action, helping utilities plan smarter, execute more efficiently, and confidently manage the growing challenges facing today's transmission and distribution networks.

Booth Highlights

Asplundh Vantage is excited to exhibit at T&D World Live, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of our industry-leading Operational Intelligence Platform and Mobile Application. Visitors will see firsthand how utilities and contractors can leverage geospatial analytics, operational dashboards, field-to-office connectivity, digital inspections, work planning, reporting, and program performance insights to improve visibility, efficiency, and decision-making across utility vegetation management operations.

The Asplundh Vantage team will also showcase its expertise in remote sensing, data acquisition, and digital grid technologies through interactive discussions and technology demonstrations featuring LiDAR, imagery, and advanced vegetation analytics. To highlight the importance of aerial data collection and innovative sensing technologies, visitors will have the opportunity to enter a special raffle to win a drone, along with receiving exclusive Asplundh Vantage promotional giveaways throughout the event.

Attendees are encouraged to explore one of the booth's most immersive experiences: Virtual Reality for Utility Vegetation Management. Through interactive VR demonstrations, visitors can virtually inspect utility corridors and examine high-resolution LiDAR and imagery datasets in a fully immersive environment. These capabilities provide a unique perspective on vegetation conditions, asset relationships, and right-of-way challenges, demonstrating how advanced visualization technologies can support remote inspections, planning, training, and more informed operational decision-making.

Asplundh Tree Expert Co. | Booth 500

www.asplundh.com/vantage