Landscape-Scale Habitat Restoration Supports Biodiversity and Community Engagement

National Grid has appointed Escrick Park Estate to support the delivery of Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) for Yorkshire GREEN, helping to kick-start Escrick Park’s Skipwith Connected initiative through the purchase of about 300 biodiversity units. The estate has a track record of providing landscape scale habitat management.

Skipwith Connected is a landscape-scale nature recovery project between York and Selby, about 12 miles from the Yorkshire GREEN project. It aims to reconnect nationally and internationally designated wildlife habitats, with plans focused on habitat restoration, stronger ecological connections and long-term stewardship.

Creation of 160 hectares of new habitats, will add to the existing Skipwith Common SSSI, together creating just over 420 hectares of species rich habitat. This will be achieved with respect to public access and engaging with local communities.

Over the past 250 years, an estimated 97% of northern lowland heath in the Vale of York has disappeared, making Skipwith Common one of the last strongholds of this internationally important habitat. Escrick Park is planning to restore a mix of habitats including lowland fen, ponds, wet and dry grassland, reedbeds, wet woodland, scrub and heathland, with a habitat bank of more than 1,000 units available.

These habitats will be legally secured through a Conservation Covenant with a requirement for management and monitoring for a minimum of 30 years. Through minimal interventions and natural water movement, the project will safeguard the designated sites, reduce pressures of intensive farming and create new opportunities for species to expand and flourish.

Yorkshire GREEN will provide 10% BNG with the enhancements delivered through partnership with Escrick Park and on-site BNG delivery. In line with National Grid’s approach, where it is possible and there are no restrictions, habitat will be created and enhanced around Overton and Monk Fryston substations. The Yorkshire GREEN project will implement measures such as:

Avoiding, reducing and mitigating biodiversity and wider environmental impacts, as far as possible

Strengthening hedgerows with a greater diversity of native species to improve habitat connectivity

Planting trees, scrub and wildflower meadow areas on former agricultural land and creating a new aquatic habitat

Protecting retained trees and hedgerows through root protection zones, and replacing any unavoidable canopy loss

“Yorkshire GREEN shows how essential energy infrastructure can do more than connect clean power, it can drive major investment in nature recovery, restoring connected habitats and securing lasting benefits for biodiversity and local communities," said Bo Li, senior project manager. "Through our partnership with Escrick Park Estate, we are helping to restore connected habitats at scale and secure long-term biodiversity benefits alongside this critical network upgrade.”

Mark Hewitt, Conservation Lead at Escrick Park Estate, said his company is

excited to have partnered with National Grid to deliver the offsite BNG on the project.

"Restoring and reconnecting habitats at a landscape scale around Skipwith Common National Nature Reserve will help protect this precious site for generations to come," he said.“Escrick Park Estate will connect more than 450 hectares of habitat, while respecting public access and engaging with local communities through education and volunteering. We are committed to ensuring that this landscape remains a place for people to connect with nature for generations to come.”

For more information about Yorkshire GREEN, visit National Grid’s project website.

For more information about Escrick Park, visit the Escrick Park Estate website.