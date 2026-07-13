NATS Launches New OSHA Compliance Course Series for Tree Workers

North American Training Solutions (NATS), a safety and training company, is providing access to affordable compliance training to help tree care workers return home safely to their families each night.
By successfully completing the online, self-paced courses, they will earn a digital NATS Certificate of Completion, which they can present to an employer, insurance agent or customers to verify their commitment to safety.
To save 20 percent on the cost of the courses, they can purchase all seven at once. In addition, the company is offering "America 250" bundle pricing, with the OSHA Compliance Course Bundle available for $250 in July.
For more information, visit the website.
Courses Offered
OSHA Compliance Course Series:
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NATS K-15 Introduction to OSHA Tree Care and Landscape Operations
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NATS K-10 OSHA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) General Requirements for Tree and Landscape Workers
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NATS K-10 OSHA Walking and Working Surfaces for Tree and Landscape Workers
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NATS K-10 OSHA Hazard Communication (Haz Comm) & (GHS) for Tree and Landscape Workers
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NATS K-10 OSHA Exit Routes, Emergency Action Plans (EAP) and Fire Prevention Plans (FPP) for Tree and Landscape Workers
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NATS K-10 OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens for Tree and Landscape Workers
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NATS K-10 Ergonomics for Remote Tree & Landscape Workers