Trees & Utilities Offers Opportunity to Engage in Two Interactive Workshops

The Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and the Arbor Day Foundation are presenting two interactive workshops as part of the registration for the 2026 Trees & Utilities conference.
Both workshops are included with registration and open to all attendees. This year, they will be offered alongside concurrent sessions. That way, attendees can select the format that best fits their interests, whether that’s a traditional presentation or a more interactive, discussion-based experience.
Women in Vegetation Management: Supporting Diversity Through Allyship and Advocacy
The first session from 8:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, features panel discussions on supporting women and minorities through events, education, and everyday workplace practices. The second session shifts to an interactive roundtable led by the Women in UVM Committee, offering space to share perspectives, discuss real-world applications, and reflect on key takeaways.
Participants are encouraged to engage in the conversation, ask questions, and explore practical ways to support colleagues across a range of roles and experiences.
Coops: Serving Our Members
This session from 1:30 to 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 23 is designed around the issues that matter most to attendees. It begins with a live Kahoot! activity to surface key challenges, then transitions to small-group discussions led by subject-matter experts.
Each table offers the opportunity to ask questions, exchange ideas and explore solutions on topics such as:
- Fire and wildfire management
- Federal lands coordination and compliance
- Data and analytics, including tools and decision-making processes
- BMPs, IVM and ROW habitat practices
- Member relationships and communication
- Security considerations for tree crews
The format allows participants to focus time on the conversations most relevant to their work while learning directly from experienced practitioners.