Explore Portland at the 2026 Trees & Utilities Conference: Nature, Networking, and Innovation

The attendees at the 2026 Trees & Utilities conference will experience a real-world backdrop that connects directly to the conference.

Portland, Oregon, is set between forests, rivers, and mountains and offers easy access to the landscapes and urban forestry practices that shape today’s work. The area features expansive tree canopy initiatives to innovative utility partnerships.



Outside of sessions and workshops, attendees will be able to explore Portland from Sept. 22-24.



The Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and Arbor Day Foundation, which are presenting the 2026 conference, offered this list of nearby, easy-to-access spots for vegetaton management professionals while they are visiting Portland:

To learn more, visit the event website.