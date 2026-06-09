Explore Portland at the 2026 Trees & Utilities Conference: Nature, Networking, and Innovation
The attendees at the 2026 Trees & Utilities conference will experience a real-world backdrop that connects directly to the conference.
Portland, Oregon, is set between forests, rivers, and mountains and offers easy access to the landscapes and urban forestry practices that shape today’s work. The area features expansive tree canopy initiatives to innovative utility partnerships.
Outside of sessions and workshops, attendees will be able to explore Portland from Sept. 22-24.
The Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and Arbor Day Foundation, which are presenting the 2026 conference, offered this list of nearby, easy-to-access spots for vegetaton management professionals while they are visiting Portland:
- Eastbank Esplanade: A scenic riverfront path just across the bridge from the convention center
- Oregon Convention Center Plaza & Lloyd District: Quick options for coffee, dining, and casual meetups
- Pearl District: Galleries, shops, and restaurants accessible via light rail or streetcar
- Powell’s City of Books: A Portland staple that spans an entire city block, with four floors filled with over half a million books
- Washington Park & Hoyt Arboretum: Accessible via MAX Light Rail + shuttle for a quick nature break
- Local breweries along the east side: Several taprooms within a short walk or streetcar ride from the convention centerRegistration is open, with opportunities to build new connections, take part in hands-on workshops, and gain practical insights to bring back to your work.
Take a closer look at what’s planned — and secure your spot today by registering for the event.
To learn more, visit the event website.
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