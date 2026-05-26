Lucas Tree Experts Celebrates Centennial with $500,000 Endowment for Vegetation Management Research

Lucas Tree Experts, a third-generation, family-owned company founded in 1926, has established a $500,000 permanent endowment with Tree Research and Education Endowment Fund (TREE Fund) to support integrated vegetation management (IVM) research in the United States and Canada.

The announcement was made at the Rights of Way (ROW) Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, highlighting a major milestone during Lucas Tree Experts’ centennial year.

The new Lucas Tree Experts Integrated Vegetation Management Endowed Research Fund will provide annual grants of up to $25,000 to advance sustainable vegetation management, support ecosystem health and enhance the reliability of energy infrastructure.

“As we celebrate 100 years, we reflect on the generations of families who have built this company,” said Lucas Beane, chief operating officer of Lucas Tree Experts. “We are proud of our teams’ daily contributions and the partnerships we have built with utilities and communities. This endowment is our commitment to the next century, investing in research that will shape the future of vegetation management.”

Applications for the grant program will be accepted during TREE Fund’s Fall 2026 cycle, with Letters of Intent due by September 15, 2026. Full application details are available at www.treefund.org.

With the Lucas Fund, TREE Fund now supports nine research grant programs dedicated to advancing arboriculture and urban forestry.

“We are honored that Lucas Tree has chosen to invest in the future of tree research and education through this partnership,” said Paul Putman, president and CEO of TREE Fund. “This collaboration is especially meaningful as Lucas Tree celebrates 100 years and TREE Fund nears its 25th anniversary. We look forward to the knowledge and impact this program will bring to arborists and vegetation management professionals worldwide.”

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the utility vegetation management industry is expected to double by 2032, meaning bringing updated research and trends to the workers in those roles will be as crucial as ever to help them do their jobs with the most up-to-date knowledge and skills.