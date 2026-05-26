Forest Service Invests $80 Million in Forest Legacy Conservation

The U.S. Forest Service is investing more than $80 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to support 15 congressionally approved Forest Legacy projects in 2026. These projects will permanently conserve over 34,000 acres of privately owned working forests across the country.



“The Forest Legacy program makes critical investments in working forests with state partnerships to provide timber supplies and other wood products, provide public access for recreation, secure drinking water and maintain wildlife habitat in some of the most important forests across the nation,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz.



Privately owned forests make up the majority of all forestlands in the United States and play an essential role in the economic and cultural life of rural communities. Forest Legacy projects help landowners keep these forests working – supporting timber production, outdoor recreation and long-term stewardship. About 90% of Forest Legacy sites provide full or partial public access for outdoor recreation.



While the Forest Legacy Program is designed to conserve private forestlands for their economic, ecological and community benefits, these projects also help maintain intact, actively managed forests that are more resilient to challenges such as wildfire. Three of this year’s projects – Curley Creek Woodland and McNall Family Forest in Idaho, and Madrone Ridge in Oregon – are within 10 miles of landscapes identified as being at high risk of wildfire. By conserving these forests now, the Forest Service and state partners help maintain continuous forest cover, support sustainable management and reduce the long-term risks to nearby communities and infrastructure.



To learn more or to view the full list of 2026 projects, visit the Forest Legacy Program website.





