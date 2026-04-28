Plant it Forward: FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Celebrates Earth and Arbor Days

Employee volunteers from FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company, a FirstEnergy Corp. company doing business as West Penn Power, gave away trees in Westmoreland County as part of extended Arbor Day celebrations.

"Events like these help contribute to a cleaner, green environment for our customers and local towns," said Jessica Shaffer, advanced scientist and chair, FirstEnergy Green Team. "They also educate residents about choosing the right tree, planting it in the right place and providing proper maintenance so our electric system remains safe and reliable."

The volunteers from West Penn Power's Green Team distributed more than 200 flowering dogwoods on April 27. The utility encouraged residents who picked up a flowering dogwood, which can grow up to 33 ft tall, to plant the tree in a safe location.

For example, it must be planted at least 20 to 50 ft away from power lines, the recommended distance for trees that grow up to 40 ft tall. Smaller trees, up to 25 ft, can be planted closer. Taller varieties such as maple, oak, pine or spruce should be planted at least 50 ft from the nearest overhead wires.

The event, which also included the preparations for the local community garden, were part of the company's Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 25) celebrations.

West Penn Power's Green Team is made up of employees who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. FirstEnergy's Green Team chapters in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey have a collective goal to plant or donate more than 26,000 trees this year. The Green Teams surpassed the company's 2025 goal, planting more than 30,000 trees throughout the year.