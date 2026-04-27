Carrier Global Corporation Partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to Plant 1 Million Trees in 2025

To celebrate Earth Day, Carrier Global Corporation, which offers intelligent climate and energy solutions, collaborated with the Arbor Day Foundation for its tree-planting program. The company pledged to plant 5 million trees by 2030, with 1,009,514 trees funded in 2025 across high-impact regions worldwide.

“Carrier and its employees are proud to help drive lasting change through the ‘For the Air We Breathe, For the World We Share’ initiative,” said Ashley Barrie, executive director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Carrier. “Through nature-based solutions, we’re helping to boost air quality levels, revive habitats and enhance climate resilience in areas impacted by environmental degradation.”

This past year, the initiative supported nine reforestation projects across critical ecosystems, including the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil, the Cauvery River Basin in India, farmland in Kenya and additional large-scale projects worldwide.

Employees, customers and the public voted to select a final 2025 project – helping restore 290 acres of California’s forestland damaged by wildfire in 2021. Carrier employees also supported local climate resiliency efforts, with nearly 500 volunteers contributing more than 1,600 hours across nine global tree-planting events.

In the first year, Carrier’s support of 1 million trees is estimated to result in 939,518 metric tons of CO2 sequestered and 2,045 tons of air pollutants removed (Impact estimated over a forty-year period by the Arbor Day Foundation’s iTree API).

Carrier will accelerate this momentum in 2026 by supporting 14 reforestation projects, organizing global volunteer tree-planting events and hosting an educational webinar with the Arbor Day Foundation. The company will again invite stakeholders to help select one of the annual planting locations, to be announced later this year.

Help decide Carrier’s final planting location for 2026 by taking the poll here.