UAA Seeks Visionary Leaders for Board of Directors

The Utility Arborist Association (UAA), which partners with T&D World on the annual Vegetation Management Supplement and with the Arbor Day Foundation on the Trees & Utilities conference, is seeking new board members.

The UAA is searching for strategic voices to lead the association as the voice of the rights-of-way industry and visionaries committed to advancing safety, innovation, and professional standards across the field of utility vegetation management.

Here are some things to keep in mind before you participate:

You must be an active UAA member to submit a nomination or to be nominated yourself. Check your status on the Member Portal.

Deadline: All submissions must be received by May 31, 2026.

To apply to be a board member, stay tuned to the UAA website after May 1, when nominations officially open.