UAA Seeks Visionary Leaders for Board of Directors

The Utility Arborist Association (UAA) is inviting active members to apply for new board positions, aiming to enhance safety, innovation, and standards in utility vegetation management.
April 14, 2026
ID 413092419 © Kyrylo Syvun | Dreamstime.com
69de783c35636cd728e269ad Dreamstime L 413092419

The Utility Arborist Association (UAA), which partners with T&D World on the annual Vegetation Management Supplement and with the Arbor Day Foundation on the Trees & Utilities conference, is seeking new board members.

The UAA is searching for strategic voices to lead the association as the voice of the rights-of-way industry and visionaries committed to advancing safety, innovation, and professional standards across the field of utility vegetation management.

Here are some things to keep in mind before you participate:

  • You must be an active UAA member to submit a nomination or to be nominated yourself. Check your status on the Member Portal.
  • Deadline: All submissions must be received by May 31, 2026.

To apply to be a board member, stay tuned to the UAA website after May 1, when nominations officially open. 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

New Lithium-Ion Battery Cabinets Feature Built-in Fire Suppression
Grid Resilience in 2026 Is a Monitoring and Control Challenge
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!