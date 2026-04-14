European Space Agency Supports LiveEO’s Twinspector for Advanced Infrastructure Surveillance

A few weeks after announcing Twinspector, its dedicated satellite constellation for infrastructure monitoring, LiveEO has secured a seven-digit funding from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) InCubed program. The funding supports the next phase of development of the Twinspector satellite system and advances a dedicated European capability for infrastructure monitoring and independent access to very high-resolution Earth observation data.

The ESA InCubed program, an Earth observation program managed by ESA Φ-lab, supports innovative commercial Earth observation initiatives across Europe. In Germany, participation in the program is coordinated by the German Space Agency at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR).

Twinspector: The First Satellite Constellation Built for Infrastructure Monitoring

Twinspector is the first satellite constellation specifically designed around the operational needs of infrastructure operators. Unlike most optical Earth observation missions, which are typically optimized for general-purpose imaging, Twinspector is tailored to capture long, narrow corridors such as power lines, railways and pipelines. With a spatial resolution of up to 35 cm in 3D stereo and a wide swath optimized for corridor mapping, Twinspector will deliver very high-resolution imagery for large-scale infrastructure networks.

By using a dedicated imaging approach with two satellites flying in formation, Twinspector will capture stereo data enabling three-dimensional analysis. LiveEO will use this data to measure vegetation height along infrastructure corridors such as power lines or railways and to identify risks like falling trees or excessive growth before they become critical.

Beyond stereo imaging, Twinspector will support wide-area monitoring of infrastructure corridors. LiveEO will leverage this capability to detect surface changes along pipelines, such as construction or excavation activity, helping customers identify third-party risks at an early stage. Wide-area tasking will ensure efficient coverage of large pipeline networks. With on-board AI enabled by multiple Nvidia GPUs in each satellite LiveEO will be able to reduce the latency for infrastructure operators to receive critical observation.

Dedicated Earth Observation Architecture

Twinspector consists of a coordinated two-satellite formation flying in low Earth orbit (LEO), enabling stereo data acquisition at scale. With this approach, LiveEO follows a proven German heritage established by missions such as TanDEM-X (by Airbus & DLR), while bringing a similar concept into the commercial optical domain.

While TanDEM-X demonstrated the potential of formation flying for radar-based global elevation mapping, Twinspector applies similar principles to very high-resolution optical stereo imaging, optimized for operational infrastructure monitoring.

The mission is being developed in collaboration with a consortium of European industrial partners, including Reflex Aerospace, responsible for the satellite platform, Kampf Telescope Optics for the optical payload, and Engineering Minds Munich for the onboard electronics.

Together, they represent a strong German-centered value chain spanning the full system to build the first commercial system delivering better than 50cm optical imagery operated from Germany.

Integrated Data and Analytics for Infrastructure Monitoring

The development of Twinspector is driven by the limitations of existing satellite systems in infrastructure applications. Current solutions often lack the resolution, revisit frequency or three-dimensional capability required for operational decision-making.

Twinspector addresses this gap by providing stereo data at scale, enabling reliable height measurements along infrastructure corridors, as well as flexible imaging modes ranging from wide-area mono acquisition to targeted stereo imaging. In addition, the system ensures consistent revisit, supporting regular monitoring cycles for large infrastructure networks. The data will feed directly into LiveEO’s existing analytics products, including Treeline and SurfaceScout, which are already used by major infrastructure operators such as DB InfraGO AG and E.ON SE, among many others worldwide.

“As climate change increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather events such as wildfires and storms, managing vegetation along critical infrastructure is becoming more important than ever,” said Nora Meyer zu Erpen, head of EO data at LiveEO. “Twinspector will significantly help scale the use of satellite-based insights for our customers. As a European company, we greatly value the support and collaboration with ESA and the national space agency through the InCubed program.”

Supporting Commercial Innovation

ESA’s InCubed program fosters commercially viable Earth observation technologies and services developed by European industry. Through public-private co-funding and technical guidance, the program helps companies accelerate the transition from innovative concepts to operational products.

“The InCubed program supports companies that are transferring innovative Earth observation technologies into practical applications,” said Dr. Inés Usandizaga, InCubed Program Manager at the German Space Agency at DLR. “Initiatives such as Twinspector strengthen Europe’s Earth observation ecosystem and demonstrate how satellite data can support real commercial use cases.”

Since its launch in 2018, the program has supported more than 180 projects across the European space sector, contributing to the growth of the commercial Earth observation market.