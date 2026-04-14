Censys Technologies Conducts Wing Load Test on Aircraft for Utility Inspections

Before Censys Technologies flies a Sentaero aircraft, it performs engineering work on the ground to ensure that the platform will perform every time. Recently, John Tillo and Dr. J. Gordon Leishman conducted a wing-load test on the Sentaero platform to better understand the aircraft's structural limits and to collect engineering data.

The Sentaero wing itself weighs about 3 lb and is constructed with dual carbon fiber spars and internal rib structures. To test its strength, the team progressively loaded the wing with sandbags to simulate increasing G-forces.



At 4 Gs, the wing was carrying an 80-lb load. Diagonal tension fields appeared in the wing skin, a normal and healthy indicator that the structure is distributing load efficiently. When the weight was removed, the wing returned to its original shape with no visible damage.



They then pushed it further. At 5 Gs, the wing tip deflected nearly 12 in. They heard some creaking and saw the same tension field patterns, but the wing still held.



Beyond load verification, this testing allows the engineering team at Censys to measure wing stiffness, a key parameter for determining flutter characteristics and flight safety margins.



"As the FAA moves toward Part 108, manufacturers will need to demonstrate that their aircraft can perform exactly as claimed," the company stated in a LinkedIn post. "We’re not waiting for that requirement; we’re proactively running tests today to gather real data so our customers can operate with the highest level of confidence and capability."



To view the video of the test on LinkedIn, click here.