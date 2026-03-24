UVM Industry Connects at ArborEXPO 2026

The event is now in full swing in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
March 24, 2026
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ArborEXPO 2026 is now in full swing this week at the Eastern States Exposition (The Big E) in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The preconference workshops are taking place on March 25, and the conference and trade show will be underway March 26-27. 

Click here to view the schedule of events. 

To learn more about the event, visit the website. You can also check out the video from the 2025 ArborEXPO below. 

Check out the Video from the 2025 Event

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