Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA Program Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Tree City USA program, operated by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Founded by the Arbor Day Foundation in 1976, Tree City USA has helped shape how American communities care for their trees and includes cities and towns ranging in population from just 20 people in Sibley, North Dakota, to 8.8 million in New York City, New York.

“While a lot has changed over the last five decades, trees have remained a constant and crucial part of improving the health and well-being of our communities. In the last 50 years, Tree City USA — and the incredible network of tree champions who have supported it — has shaped a legacy of meaningful civic impact,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “This milestone is a tribute to the local leaders who are working every day to grow hope across the country.”

In 1976, 42 communities earned the distinction of Tree City USA. Today, more than 3,500 cities and towns in all 50 states are currently recognized through the program. Tree City USA communities plant nearly 1 million trees annually, and the 2024 class of recognized communities invested a collective $2 billion in trees. By gaining recognition through the program, municipalities have gained access to a unique national network of urban forestry professionals and have helped create greater local support for canopy growth.

“City staff is incredibly proud that Salem is a founding member of Tree City USA, a testament to our long-standing commitment to nurturing our urban canopy,” said Milan Davis, urban forester in the City of Salem, Oregon. “Participation in this program reinforces the importance of trees in enhancing the quality of life for our residents and ensures a sustainable future for our community.”

“Since becoming a Tree City USA community, we’ve noticed a tangible increase in public engagement. Residents actively participate in tree plantings, educational programs, and care initiatives,” said Joe Avila, urban forestry supervisor in City of Wooster, Ohio. “Community perception of our trees has shifted from simply aesthetic value to recognizing trees as essential infrastructure that benefits everyone.”

Nearly half of the U.S. population lives in a Tree City USA.

To earn Tree City USA recognition, a city must uphold four core standards, including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day celebration.

Click here to see an interactive map of the recognized 2025 Tree City USA communities.

To learn more about the history of the Tree City USA, visit arborday.org.