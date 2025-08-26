Norwegian Grid Operator Lede to use AI- and Satellite-Based Vegetation Management Tool

Norwegian grid operator Lede will implement GridEyes, an AI-powered and satellite-based solution developed by StormGeo, to support vegetation management and grid resilience.

Lede plans to integrate GridEyes into its infrastructure to improve situational awareness, forecast-based risk mitigation, and grid stability during extreme weather.

GridEyes was developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), and Western Norway University of Applied Sciences (HVL). The tool applies satellite imagery and analytics to help utilities detect and prioritize vegetation encroachment risks, one of the leading causes of power outages.

“Partnering with StormGeo and adopting GridEyes allows us to modernize our approach to vegetation management and grid resilience,” said Morten Gøytil, Head of Department Maintenance at Lede. “With the increasing frequency of extreme weather, it’s critical that we move from reactive to proactive grid maintenance. GridEyes gives us the visibility and predictive tools we need to safeguard our infrastructure and deliver reliable service to our customers.”