The AES Corporation announced that it has received a final order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approving its acquisition by a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, and the EQT Infrastructure VI fund, with co-underwriters California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Qatar Investment Authority.

The FERC order represents the final suspensory regulatory approval required to complete the acquisition. With all required suspensory regulatory approvals secured, the transaction is expected to close on December 2, 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions.

“This landmark transaction will strengthen AES' ability to meet our customers' rapidly growing demand for clean, timely and affordable power, as well as our commitment to safety, our people, and the communities we serve,” said Andrés Gluski, AES Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The acquisition has also received approval from AES stockholders, federal and state agencies, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, and agencies in certain foreign countries.

Following completion of the acquisition, AES common stock will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange. AES’ regulated businesses, including AES Indiana and AES Ohio, will continue to be subject to oversight by local, state and federal or national regulatory authorities.