DOE Announces $967 Million in Grid Resilience Funding

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $967 million in additional funding through its Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant program to support electricity infrastructure improvements across states, territories and tribes.

The funding will support locally driven projects to upgrade critical infrastructure, reduce the risk of power disruptions, improve grid performance and accommodate growing electricity demand. The program is intended to strengthen grid reliability while helping lower electricity costs for households and businesses.

The investment is part of President Trump's American energy dominance agenda. Projects funded through the program will help states, territories and tribes improve infrastructure resilience, prepare for disruptive events and maintain dependable electricity service for communities and businesses.

“Lowering costs and unleashing prosperity are top priorities for President Trump,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “These commonsense investments provide resources directly to states, territories, and tribes to lower electricity costs and strengthen grid reliability for American businesses and families.”

“A strong and dependable grid is the backbone of American economic prosperity,” said Office of Electricity Assistant Secretary Katie Jereza. “This funding will help Americans across the country, including our tribal partners, optimize their electricity systems and prepare for future growth while strengthening energy security and deploying technologies that can lower the long-term cost of delivering reliable power.”