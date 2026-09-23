SCE Customers Can Now Track Electricity Use Through Apple Home App

Southern California Edison (SCE) customers can now access their electricity usage information through Apple’s Home app on an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch running software version 27.

The feature allows customers to connect their SCE utility account to the Home app and view electricity usage by the hour and day. The information can help customers identify peak and off-peak usage and see how their electricity consumption aligns with their rate plan.

The Home app also includes a Grid Forecast feature that shows users when the electric grid is powered by cleaner energy sources, including solar and wind.

GridX served as the technology integration partner for the feature, working with SCE to deliver electricity usage data to Apple’s Home app. GridX supported data transformation and standardization processes for the integration.

For more information about the Electricity Usage and Rates features available to SCE customers, visit SCE’s Apple Home app information page.