Report: Power and Utility M&A Deal Activity Surges to $205B in H1 2026

In the U.S., a recently released report highlighted that power and utilities mergers and acquisitions (M&A) reached a record $205 billion across 92 deals in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026).
Deloitte, a multinational professional services firm, compiled the aggregate data as part of its power and utilities M&A 2026 midyear update. Deloitte noted that the $205 billion spent in H1 2026 is more than triple the value spent (roughly $68 billion) during the same period in 2025.
Two mega-deals that primarily drove this massive M&A surge during the six months evaluated are: NextEra Energy’s $66.8 billion merger with Dominion Energy ($124 billion enterprise value) and the $48 billion transaction where power company AES Corp. agreed to go private (for an equity value of $10.7 billion) under a consortium led by BlackRock subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners.
As T&D World previously reported, NextEra said in a statement that the deal would create “the world’s largest regulated electric utility and North America’s premier energy infrastructure platform.”
Deloitte attributes this transaction boom to growing data center investments across the energy sector. To fund this growth, some utilities are continuing to “recycle capital,” selling lower-yielding assets to immediately reinvest in newer projects viewed as having a higher return on investment (ROI).
While renewable M&A deals become increasingly sought, gas-fired generation reportedly remains important for securing load-driven infrastructure and meeting grid modernization objectives.
However, the M&A report notes that investors have become more selective amid regulatory scrutiny, affordability pressure and policy uncertainties. These factors have reportedly tightened financing constraints and heightened market risks since H1 2025.
Looking ahead, Deloitte identified three core dynamics helping shape the direction of M&A in the sector. In its full report, the firm detailed that because new power development remains critical, “speed, scale and scarcity” will drive long-term market growth, moving the industry beyond potentially temporary metric spikes caused by a few isolated mega-deals.