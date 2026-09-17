Report: Power and Utility M&A Deal Activity Surges to $205B in H1 2026

In the U.S., a recently released report highlighted that power and utilities mergers and acquisitions (M&A) reached a record $205 billion across 92 deals in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026).

Deloitte, a multinational professional services firm, compiled the aggregate data as part of its power and utilities M&A 2026 midyear update. Deloitte noted that the $205 billion spent in H1 2026 is more than triple the value spent (roughly $68 billion) during the same period in 2025.

Two mega-deals that primarily drove this massive M&A surge during the six months evaluated are: NextEra Energy’s $66.8 billion merger with Dominion Energy ($124 billion enterprise value) and the $48 billion transaction where power company AES Corp. agreed to go private (for an equity value of $10.7 billion) under a consortium led by BlackRock subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners.

As T&D World previously reported, NextEra said in a statement that the deal would create “the world’s largest regulated electric utility and North America’s premier energy infrastructure platform.”