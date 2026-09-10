Champion Fiberglass Doubles Production Capacity With Fifth Manufacturing Line

Champion Fiberglass has commissioned a fifth production line at its manufacturing facility in Spring, Texas, as demand grows for fiberglass electrical conduit used in utility and other infrastructure projects.

The new line, which is fully operational, is the second production-line addition the company has completed this year. Champion commissioned its fourth line in April.

Together, the two additions have doubled the company's production capacity in less than six months, according to Champion.

The expansion comes as utilities and other infrastructure owners face increasing demand for electrical equipment and materials associated with grid investment, data center development, water and wastewater projects, bridges and tunnels.

Champion said its manufacturing and office facility encompasses about 200,000 square feet. The company also recently acquired 58 acres in North Houston for additional manufacturing capacity and future product development.

"We are experiencing robust infrastructure growth across the U.S., in utilities, data centers, bridges, tunnels, and water and wastewater treatment," said Goran Haag, Champion Fiberglass executive chairman and founder. "This expansion allows us to scale effectively and continue fulfilling the growing needs of our customers in these important projects."

Fiberglass conduit is used to route and protect electrical cables in a range of applications. Compared with metallic conduit, fiberglass systems can offer corrosion resistance and lower weight, making them an option for installations where environmental exposure or installation conditions are considerations.

The company said the fifth production line is part of a broader expansion of its manufacturing operations as it responds to increased demand across infrastructure markets.