DOE Announces 13 Phase 1 Winners of Digitizing Utilities Prize

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Electricity (OE) has announced 13 teams selected as Phase 1 winners of the Digitizing Utilities Prize Round 3: Resilient Grid Innovation.

Each winning team will receive $75,000 to develop data-driven tools focused on grid reliability and security, including technologies intended to help utilities detect threats, prevent outages, improve grid operations and lower costs. The competition is part of DOE efforts to address the reliability, security and affordability of the U.S. electric grid as electricity demand grows.

“As electricity demand grows, utilities need better tools to identify and respond to grid challenges quickly and cost-effectively,” according to DOE. The Digitizing Utilities Prize brings together utilities, data experts and technology developers to use existing grid data to develop solutions for reliability and security challenges.

"Teaming up to tackle complex grid challenges requires bridging the gap between raw data and practical decision-making,” said Assistant Secretary of the Office of Electricity Catherine Jereza. "As these teams advance to Phase 2, their work with utility partners and our National Laboratories will facilitate the transformation of grid operations and planning to speed-up the deployment of scalable solutions to strengthen grid reliability and security.”

In Phase 2, the competitors will work with their energy sector partners on technology demonstrations. The goal is to develop and refine solutions addressing reliability and resilience challenges and create approaches that can be shared across the U.S. energy sector.

The following teams will advance to Phase 2: