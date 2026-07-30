CenterPoint Leaders Add $1.2B to Capex Plan

CenterPoint Energy Inc. executives have added $1.2 billion to the utility’s investment plan because of strong demand from customers in its Houston service area and work on resiliency work in the city.

Two-thirds of the increase to CenterPoint’s previous $65.5 billion plan is powered by large-load customers. Speaking to analysts and investors on July 28 after reporting CenterPoint’s second-quarter results, Chairman, President and CEO Jason Wells said his team has submitted to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas proposals for large-load projects that would require 17 gigawatts of power. Of those plans, 14 gigawatts worth are expected to be eligible for ERCOT’s new Batch Zero approval framework and require about $800 million in “targeted system upgrades” before they come online between next year and 2031.

The remaining $400 million of the capex increase reflect a new estimate for spending as part of investments focused on downtown Houston. Wells said CenterPoint teams have settled on new sites for two substations that needed to be relocated.

While the new $1.2 billion is officially part of CenterPoint’s 10-year capital plan, the company will spend that amount over the next five years. Doing so, Wells said, will lift the annual growth rate of Houston Electric’s rate base to 18% over the next three years.